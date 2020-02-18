Amenities

17774 E Colorado Dr Available 08/01/19 Great 3bed 2ba 1car attached A/C FP NO CATS deck yard 2 living rooms - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com. No Pets at all. Newer paint and carpet. Big bi-level with 3 bedrooms. Downstairs bedroom could be split in 2 since it is so big. Newer Swamp cooler. Oversized 1 car garage. Deck off dining room and steps down is a nice concrete patio with it's own outside fireplace/grill. Separate family room and living room. Family room has a wood burning fireplace. Nice flat yard but there isn't a sprinkler system so you have to be ready to use hoses in order to keep the yard green. Don't apply if you can't tackle this please. Newer paint. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. No Pets. Outside smoking only. 2000sf finished. Oversized 1 car garage. Please drive by and take a look at the house and neighborhood first to make sure it meets your criteria before setting up a showing please. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are inquiring about so he can respond accurately. It is near Rangeview HS, near Iliff and Buckley.



(RLNE3352688)