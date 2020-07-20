17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym

One Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 98366



This is a spacious one bedroom, 800 sq ft condo located in a great neighborhood in South Aurora. It is clean and well maintained. Large bedroom with a walk in closet. Kitchen with all working appliances. Flat top electric stove, refrigerator with freezer on top, dishwasher, and microwave. Lots of closet space throughout the unit for storage. Private balcony with a sliding glass door. Wood burning fireplace and wall A/C unit. Washer and Dryer provided for use. Unit within a mile of the closest shopping center with grocery store, restaurants, gym, etc. Water, Sewage and Trash are included in the rent, Tenant will pay for Gas and Electric separately from rent. Minimum 6 month lease required. No smoking and No Pets. Easy Application process through Turbo Tenant.



The unit is available for move in now!



Feel free to message online with questions about the property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98366

Property Id 98366



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4712173)