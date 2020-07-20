All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R

17610 East Loyola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17610 East Loyola Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
One Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 98366

This is a spacious one bedroom, 800 sq ft condo located in a great neighborhood in South Aurora. It is clean and well maintained. Large bedroom with a walk in closet. Kitchen with all working appliances. Flat top electric stove, refrigerator with freezer on top, dishwasher, and microwave. Lots of closet space throughout the unit for storage. Private balcony with a sliding glass door. Wood burning fireplace and wall A/C unit. Washer and Dryer provided for use. Unit within a mile of the closest shopping center with grocery store, restaurants, gym, etc. Water, Sewage and Trash are included in the rent, Tenant will pay for Gas and Electric separately from rent. Minimum 6 month lease required. No smoking and No Pets. Easy Application process through Turbo Tenant.

The unit is available for move in now!

Feel free to message online with questions about the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98366
Property Id 98366

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4712173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R have any available units?
17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R have?
Some of 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R currently offering any rent specials?
17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R pet-friendly?
No, 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R offer parking?
No, 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R does not offer parking.
Does 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R have a pool?
No, 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R does not have a pool.
Does 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R have accessible units?
No, 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R does not have accessible units.
Does 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17610 E Loyola Dr 1631R has units with dishwashers.
