Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1744 S. Moline Court

1744 South Moline Court · No Longer Available
Location

1744 South Moline Court, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1744 S. Moline Court Available 08/01/20 Totally Remodeled Tri-level In Village East - A beautiful located tri-level on a cul-de-sac with a finished basement. This home has tree bedroom two and one-half baths and an attached two car garage.Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and beautiful tile in the bathrooms. Large back yard with an over sized covered patio. Air conditioning. Sprinkler system. Cherry Creek Schools. Don't miss it it's a beauty. Available now! To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103 Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers.

(RLNE5899330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

