All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 173 South Granby Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
173 South Granby Ct
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:53 PM

173 South Granby Ct

173 South Granby Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

173 South Granby Court, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7f05c10a1 ---- Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom with Large Loft! Come home to a corner house on a cul-de-sac. This home features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, open and spacious loft and 2 car attached garage. Lots of light and ample storage! All bedrooms are located on the 2nd story. Private, fenced backyard. Close to City Center, Buckley Air Force Base, parks, restaurants and more. Easy access to I-225. Tenants have access to an online portal, 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, and a responsive property management team! No cats. Small dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Central A/C Drapes Electric Stove Forced Air Gas Fireplace Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 South Granby Ct have any available units?
173 South Granby Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 173 South Granby Ct have?
Some of 173 South Granby Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 South Granby Ct currently offering any rent specials?
173 South Granby Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 South Granby Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 South Granby Ct is pet friendly.
Does 173 South Granby Ct offer parking?
Yes, 173 South Granby Ct offers parking.
Does 173 South Granby Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 173 South Granby Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 South Granby Ct have a pool?
No, 173 South Granby Ct does not have a pool.
Does 173 South Granby Ct have accessible units?
No, 173 South Granby Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 173 South Granby Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 South Granby Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College