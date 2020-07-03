173 South Granby Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7f05c10a1 ---- Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom with Large Loft! Come home to a corner house on a cul-de-sac. This home features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, open and spacious loft and 2 car attached garage. Lots of light and ample storage! All bedrooms are located on the 2nd story. Private, fenced backyard. Close to City Center, Buckley Air Force Base, parks, restaurants and more. Easy access to I-225. Tenants have access to an online portal, 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, and a responsive property management team! No cats. Small dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Central A/C Drapes Electric Stove Forced Air Gas Fireplace Washer/Dryer