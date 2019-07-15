17241 E Arizona Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Open Floor Plan - What's not to love here?! This is the complete package*gorgeous townhome on a gorgeous street*all new carpet and paint inside*open floorplan with all the bedrooms up*super spacious master bedroom private bath and walk-in closet*hall bath with extra deep tub*nice private yard*Front and back patios*washer/dryer included*heated garage w/water*Safeway and restaurants are right around the corner and you could walk to the pool*small dogs O.K. no cats*one month security deposit*set showings via TEXT only! Sorry, no section 8.



No Cats Allowed



