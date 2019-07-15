All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

17241 E Arizona Pl

17241 East Arizona Place · No Longer Available
Location

17241 East Arizona Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Open Floor Plan - What's not to love here?! This is the complete package*gorgeous townhome on a gorgeous street*all new carpet and paint inside*open floorplan with all the bedrooms up*super spacious master bedroom private bath and walk-in closet*hall bath with extra deep tub*nice private yard*Front and back patios*washer/dryer included*heated garage w/water*Safeway and restaurants are right around the corner and you could walk to the pool*small dogs O.K. no cats*one month security deposit*set showings via TEXT only! Sorry, no section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5218103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17241 E Arizona Pl have any available units?
17241 E Arizona Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17241 E Arizona Pl have?
Some of 17241 E Arizona Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17241 E Arizona Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17241 E Arizona Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17241 E Arizona Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17241 E Arizona Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17241 E Arizona Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17241 E Arizona Pl offers parking.
Does 17241 E Arizona Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17241 E Arizona Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17241 E Arizona Pl have a pool?
Yes, 17241 E Arizona Pl has a pool.
Does 17241 E Arizona Pl have accessible units?
No, 17241 E Arizona Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17241 E Arizona Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 17241 E Arizona Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
