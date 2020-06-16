17192 Baltic Drive

Amenities

Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mynKfaMZgpU



Come tour this awesome condo located in Aurora! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, convenient in unit washer and dryer, and gorgeous oak floors throughout. The kitchen has all the major appliances including a new dishwasher, and is complete with many wood cabinets for storage. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space with large windows that allow natural light to flow in. The living room is a highlight of this unit and includes high ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and a new ceiling fan to maximize comfort. Upstairs there is a loft that acts as the second bedroom and it features a brand new safety railing. Living in this community you will have access to great amenities including a beautiful new sports court, an outdoor pool, a BBQ/ Picnic area, and a gazebo. This unit comes with two reserved parking spaces for tenant use. New windows were just installed throughout the unit which helps to decrease utility costs! You will fall in love with the location of this property as it sits walking distance from King Soopers, Lowes, Rangeview High School, Mrachek Middle School, walking trails, and many shops and restaurants. Commuting from this property is a breeze with easy access to I-225. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity so, apply today!



Pets - No

Inclusions - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer

Amenities - Pool, Sports Court, Gazebo, BBQ/Picnic Area

Utilities Included in Rent- Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal

Parking - 2 Assigned Spots

School District - Aurora



Property is currently available. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



