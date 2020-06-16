All apartments in Aurora
17192 Baltic Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 10:43 PM

17192 Baltic Drive

17192 Baltic Drive · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17192 Baltic Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mynKfaMZgpU

Come tour this awesome condo located in Aurora! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, convenient in unit washer and dryer, and gorgeous oak floors throughout. The kitchen has all the major appliances including a new dishwasher, and is complete with many wood cabinets for storage. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space with large windows that allow natural light to flow in. The living room is a highlight of this unit and includes high ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and a new ceiling fan to maximize comfort. Upstairs there is a loft that acts as the second bedroom and it features a brand new safety railing. Living in this community you will have access to great amenities including a beautiful new sports court, an outdoor pool, a BBQ/ Picnic area, and a gazebo. This unit comes with two reserved parking spaces for tenant use. New windows were just installed throughout the unit which helps to decrease utility costs! You will fall in love with the location of this property as it sits walking distance from King Soopers, Lowes, Rangeview High School, Mrachek Middle School, walking trails, and many shops and restaurants. Commuting from this property is a breeze with easy access to I-225. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity so, apply today!

Pets - No
Inclusions - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer
Amenities - Pool, Sports Court, Gazebo, BBQ/Picnic Area
Utilities Included in Rent- Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal
Parking - 2 Assigned Spots
School District - Aurora

Property is currently available. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

