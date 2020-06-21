1717 Elmira Street

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included recently renovated furnished range

Nestled in between DIA & Downtown Denver, this IKEA-inspired, smoke-free home is just a 5-minute drive to Anschutz Medical Campus @ Fitzsimons and only a 20-minute drive to Downtown Denver, Denver Botanic Gardens, Mile High Stadium, Denver Museum of Nature & Science & many more! Just 30 minutes to Denver's front range mountains you can work, take in culture or go on a quick adventure from this home.

The space is fully renovated, this 1940's urban cottage is a clean, simple, & 100% Smoke-Free listing. Offering extended stays (30 days or longer) fully furnished or full year lease terms. Furnished or unfurnished all utilities included. Washer/Dryer Yard and so much more!