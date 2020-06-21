All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1717 Elmira Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1717 Elmira Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 PM

1717 Elmira Street

1717 Elmira Street · (720) 408-1594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1717 Elmira Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
recently renovated
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nestled in between DIA & Downtown Denver, this IKEA-inspired, smoke-free home is just a 5-minute drive to Anschutz Medical Campus @ Fitzsimons and only a 20-minute drive to Downtown Denver, Denver Botanic Gardens, Mile High Stadium, Denver Museum of Nature & Science & many more! Just 30 minutes to Denver's front range mountains you can work, take in culture or go on a quick adventure from this home.
The space is fully renovated, this 1940's urban cottage is a clean, simple, & 100% Smoke-Free listing. Offering extended stays (30 days or longer) fully furnished or full year lease terms. Furnished or unfurnished all utilities included. Washer/Dryer Yard and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Elmira Street have any available units?
1717 Elmira Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Elmira Street have?
Some of 1717 Elmira Street's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Elmira Street currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Elmira Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Elmira Street pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Elmira Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1717 Elmira Street offer parking?
No, 1717 Elmira Street does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Elmira Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 Elmira Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Elmira Street have a pool?
No, 1717 Elmira Street does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Elmira Street have accessible units?
No, 1717 Elmira Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Elmira Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Elmira Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1717 Elmira Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity