patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath with 2 car garage in Somerset Village! - Welcome to this amazing 3 bed 3 bath home with open floor plan, lots of storage, additional loft area, unfinished basement, great side yard patio and 2 car garage. Kitchen has new stainless appliances, ceiling fans in every bedroom....very nice home ready for you to move right in!

HOA covers front lawn maintenance as well as shoveling!!! Pool community!



No Cats Allowed



