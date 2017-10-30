All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

16923 East Whitaker Dr

16923 East Whitaker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16923 East Whitaker Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
guest parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/230f6a70fc ----
Garden level studio unit with private patio, this is an end unit with a great size kitchen and an open floor plan. This lovely condo boasts new floors, brand new stacked washer and dryer and a new dishwasher. There is a bar area in kitchen great for a morning cup of coffee. Great storage in unit and a large amount of closet space. There is 1 designated parking spot included with the unit and plenty of guest parking around the building.

Water, Sewer and Trash for flat $50 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16923 East Whitaker Dr have any available units?
16923 East Whitaker Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16923 East Whitaker Dr have?
Some of 16923 East Whitaker Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16923 East Whitaker Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16923 East Whitaker Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16923 East Whitaker Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16923 East Whitaker Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 16923 East Whitaker Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16923 East Whitaker Dr offers parking.
Does 16923 East Whitaker Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16923 East Whitaker Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16923 East Whitaker Dr have a pool?
No, 16923 East Whitaker Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16923 East Whitaker Dr have accessible units?
No, 16923 East Whitaker Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16923 East Whitaker Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16923 East Whitaker Dr has units with dishwashers.

