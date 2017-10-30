16923 East Whitaker Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking guest parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/230f6a70fc ----

Garden level studio unit with private patio, this is an end unit with a great size kitchen and an open floor plan. This lovely condo boasts new floors, brand new stacked washer and dryer and a new dishwasher. There is a bar area in kitchen great for a morning cup of coffee. Great storage in unit and a large amount of closet space. There is 1 designated parking spot included with the unit and plenty of guest parking around the building.



Water, Sewer and Trash for flat $50 a month