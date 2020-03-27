16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G

Amenities

Beautiful end unit on the ground floor is ready for you! This 2 bed/2 bath condo is 1,120 sq ft and has new carpet, new paint, new countertops, new refrigerator, AC-Central and full size washer/dryer in unit. The entry leads to a spacious living room with great natural light and opens to the kitchen and dining area with lots of cabinets and hardwood floors. The master bedroom enjoys views of the mountains, great light, walk-in closet, linen closet and full size en-suite bath. Across the apartment is another large bedroom, storage closet and full guest bath. Plus there is a charming covered patio for sunsets. Parking includes a detached covered carport and 1 assigned parking space. Water, sewer, trash, snow removal and exterior maintenance are included in the rent. No-Smoking. Small dogs okay pending approval and deposit. This unit is close to schools, trails, parks, Community College of Aurora, CU Medical Center and Buckley Air Force Base. Available immediately!!!