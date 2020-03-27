All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:35 AM

16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G

16848 East Gunnison Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16848 East Gunnison Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful end unit on the ground floor is ready for you! This 2 bed/2 bath condo is 1,120 sq ft and has new carpet, new paint, new countertops, new refrigerator, AC-Central and full size washer/dryer in unit. The entry leads to a spacious living room with great natural light and opens to the kitchen and dining area with lots of cabinets and hardwood floors. The master bedroom enjoys views of the mountains, great light, walk-in closet, linen closet and full size en-suite bath. Across the apartment is another large bedroom, storage closet and full guest bath. Plus there is a charming covered patio for sunsets. Parking includes a detached covered carport and 1 assigned parking space. Water, sewer, trash, snow removal and exterior maintenance are included in the rent. No-Smoking. Small dogs okay pending approval and deposit. This unit is close to schools, trails, parks, Community College of Aurora, CU Medical Center and Buckley Air Force Base. Available immediately!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G have any available units?
16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G have?
Some of 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G currently offering any rent specials?
16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G pet-friendly?
Yes, 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G is pet friendly.
Does 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G offer parking?
Yes, 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G offers parking.
Does 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G have a pool?
No, 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G does not have a pool.
Does 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G have accessible units?
No, 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G does not have accessible units.
Does 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16848 East Gunnison Drive - 1, UNIT 9G has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College