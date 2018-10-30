16786 E Kent Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home boasts 2,720 square feet with a huge living room. Beautiful Home in desirable Mission Viejo neighborhood in Southern Aurora. Marvelous kitchen with plenty of natural light. Central air conditioning. Enormous unfinished basement, great for a workspace or storage. Less than 10 minutes from the highway and light-rail station. Walking distance to Mission Viejo Park. Lots of biking and hiking trails in the vicinity. A variety of food options are just minutes away.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds