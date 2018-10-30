All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:35 AM

16786 E Kent Dr

16786 East Kent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16786 East Kent Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home boasts 2,720 square feet with a huge living room. Beautiful Home in desirable Mission Viejo neighborhood in Southern Aurora. Marvelous kitchen with plenty of natural light. Central air conditioning. Enormous unfinished basement, great for a workspace or storage. Less than 10 minutes from the highway and light-rail station. Walking distance to Mission Viejo Park. Lots of biking and hiking trails in the vicinity. A variety of food options are just minutes away.

**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16786 E Kent Dr have any available units?
16786 E Kent Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16786 E Kent Dr have?
Some of 16786 E Kent Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16786 E Kent Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16786 E Kent Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16786 E Kent Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16786 E Kent Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16786 E Kent Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16786 E Kent Dr offers parking.
Does 16786 E Kent Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16786 E Kent Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16786 E Kent Dr have a pool?
No, 16786 E Kent Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16786 E Kent Dr have accessible units?
No, 16786 E Kent Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16786 E Kent Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16786 E Kent Dr has units with dishwashers.
