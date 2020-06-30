1671 S Espana Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 12/01/19 Spacious house near Buckley Airforce Base - Property Id: 81055



This four bedroom, two bathroom home features hardwood floors, ceiling fans, a fireplace, and a basement. The kitchen has updated appliances including a dishwasher. Both a washer and dryer are in unit. Central heating and air conditioning are used inside the home. Pets are negotiable! The outside features a back porch, a fenced-in yard, and an attached garage for parking. There is off street parking available as well. This home is located next to Sidecreek Park and is just five minutes from E-470.

