Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1671 S Espana Way
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

1671 S Espana Way

1671 South Espana Way · No Longer Available
Location

1671 South Espana Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 12/01/19 Spacious house near Buckley Airforce Base - Property Id: 81055

This four bedroom, two bathroom home features hardwood floors, ceiling fans, a fireplace, and a basement. The kitchen has updated appliances including a dishwasher. Both a washer and dryer are in unit. Central heating and air conditioning are used inside the home. Pets are negotiable! The outside features a back porch, a fenced-in yard, and an attached garage for parking. There is off street parking available as well. This home is located next to Sidecreek Park and is just five minutes from E-470.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/81055p
Property Id 81055

(RLNE5186989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1671 S Espana Way have any available units?
1671 S Espana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1671 S Espana Way have?
Some of 1671 S Espana Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1671 S Espana Way currently offering any rent specials?
1671 S Espana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1671 S Espana Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1671 S Espana Way is pet friendly.
Does 1671 S Espana Way offer parking?
Yes, 1671 S Espana Way offers parking.
Does 1671 S Espana Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1671 S Espana Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1671 S Espana Way have a pool?
No, 1671 S Espana Way does not have a pool.
Does 1671 S Espana Way have accessible units?
No, 1671 S Espana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1671 S Espana Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1671 S Espana Way has units with dishwashers.

