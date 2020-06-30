All apartments in Aurora
1671 Newark St

1671 Newark Street · No Longer Available
Location

1671 Newark Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
PRICE DROP!!!!! 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Available in Desirable Aurora Neighborhood! - Awesome Aurora Home for Rent! This quaint Aurora home comes with great curb appeal, an all-new kitchen, new flooring and fresh paint throughout! You have 5 bedrooms to spread out in and 3 bathrooms for your use so you never have to worry about someone hogging the bathroom! Enjoy the simplicity of the home's low maintenance landscaping and the fully fenced back yard. You'll always have a place to park thanks to the home's 3 off-street parking spaces (accessed by the ally-way)! You have tons of shopping and restaurants nearby and are within walking distance to 2 parks to keep everyone entertained!

Don't miss out on the chance to see your new home. Call today to schedule your showing!!

Additional Lease Terms:
* 12-month lease term
*Pets Welcome (Restrictions & Additional fees may apply)
*Tenant Pays All Utilities
*Tenant must maintain renters insurance
*$40.00 application fee
*Deposit due at lease signing
*Applicants required to pass credit and criminal background checks

(RLNE5609506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1671 Newark St have any available units?
1671 Newark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1671 Newark St currently offering any rent specials?
1671 Newark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1671 Newark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1671 Newark St is pet friendly.
Does 1671 Newark St offer parking?
Yes, 1671 Newark St offers parking.
Does 1671 Newark St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1671 Newark St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1671 Newark St have a pool?
No, 1671 Newark St does not have a pool.
Does 1671 Newark St have accessible units?
No, 1671 Newark St does not have accessible units.
Does 1671 Newark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1671 Newark St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1671 Newark St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1671 Newark St does not have units with air conditioning.

