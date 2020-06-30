1671 Newark St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

PRICE DROP!!!!! 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Available in Desirable Aurora Neighborhood! - Awesome Aurora Home for Rent! This quaint Aurora home comes with great curb appeal, an all-new kitchen, new flooring and fresh paint throughout! You have 5 bedrooms to spread out in and 3 bathrooms for your use so you never have to worry about someone hogging the bathroom! Enjoy the simplicity of the home's low maintenance landscaping and the fully fenced back yard. You'll always have a place to park thanks to the home's 3 off-street parking spaces (accessed by the ally-way)! You have tons of shopping and restaurants nearby and are within walking distance to 2 parks to keep everyone entertained!



Don't miss out on the chance to see your new home. Call today to schedule your showing!!



Additional Lease Terms:

* 12-month lease term

*Pets Welcome (Restrictions & Additional fees may apply)

*Tenant Pays All Utilities

*Tenant must maintain renters insurance

*$40.00 application fee

*Deposit due at lease signing

*Applicants required to pass credit and criminal background checks



(RLNE5609506)