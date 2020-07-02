All apartments in Aurora
16671 East 8th Avenue
16671 East 8th Avenue

16671 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16671 East 8th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Nice 2+ Bedroom Single Family Home With Finished Basement in Aurora This ranch style single family home with finished basement is located in Aurora The main level features: living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and attached 1 car garage. Basement features: a large family room, non-conforming room, 3/4 bathroom and washer/dryer hook up. Finished Basement features: living room, 3/4 bathroom, non-conforming room and laundry room. This home has a large fenced back yard for entertaining and in is only minutes from Buckley Air Force Base. For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at Pamela@woodruffpm.com or 720-789-8981.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16671 East 8th Avenue have any available units?
16671 East 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16671 East 8th Avenue have?
Some of 16671 East 8th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16671 East 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16671 East 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16671 East 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16671 East 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 16671 East 8th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16671 East 8th Avenue offers parking.
Does 16671 East 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16671 East 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16671 East 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 16671 East 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16671 East 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16671 East 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16671 East 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16671 East 8th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

