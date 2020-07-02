16671 East 8th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Nice 2+ Bedroom Single Family Home With Finished Basement in Aurora This ranch style single family home with finished basement is located in Aurora The main level features: living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and attached 1 car garage. Basement features: a large family room, non-conforming room, 3/4 bathroom and washer/dryer hook up. Finished Basement features: living room, 3/4 bathroom, non-conforming room and laundry room. This home has a large fenced back yard for entertaining and in is only minutes from Buckley Air Force Base. For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at Pamela@woodruffpm.com or 720-789-8981.