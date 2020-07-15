1661 Geneva Street - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Freshly Remodeled studio apartment in Aurora! Available for immediate move in. Upgrades include:



New Flooring

Refinished Countertops

New Paint

New Lighting Fixtures

New Door and Cabinet Hardware



Utilities (water, sewer, gas, trash, electric) billed back monthly to tenant based on occupancy.



Pets accepted: breed restrictions apply. Pets must be under 55 pounds and max two. $250 Deposit/pet and $35/pet monthly fee applies..



Renter's insurance required. Application fee is $40 per adult.



Call/text Craig at 720-951-8058 for your showing today!