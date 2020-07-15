All apartments in Aurora
1661 Geneva Street · (720) 707-2929
Location

1661 Geneva Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Freshly Remodeled studio apartment in Aurora! Available for immediate move in. Upgrades include:

New Flooring
Refinished Countertops
New Paint
New Lighting Fixtures
New Door and Cabinet Hardware

Utilities (water, sewer, gas, trash, electric) billed back monthly to tenant based on occupancy.

Pets accepted: breed restrictions apply. Pets must be under 55 pounds and max two. $250 Deposit/pet and $35/pet monthly fee applies..

Renter's insurance required. Application fee is $40 per adult.

Air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerator, oven/range, pet friendly and onsite laundry room.

Call/text Craig at 720-951-8058 for your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 Geneva Street - 3 have any available units?
1661 Geneva Street - 3 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 Geneva Street - 3 have?
Some of 1661 Geneva Street - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 Geneva Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1661 Geneva Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 Geneva Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1661 Geneva Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1661 Geneva Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 1661 Geneva Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1661 Geneva Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 Geneva Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 Geneva Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 1661 Geneva Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1661 Geneva Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1661 Geneva Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 Geneva Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 Geneva Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
