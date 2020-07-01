1649 Lima St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage internet access

Beautifully updated ranch-style home with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, plus bonus room in basement. Updates include newly refinished hardwood floors, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new interior paint, new windows, new blinds and remodeled bathroom with new tile, vanity and fixtures. Spacious family room and kitchen with eating area, new gas range, newly painted cabinets and refrigerator. Unfinished basement has a finished bonus room and a full size washer and dryer. Large fenced backyard with detached one-car garage. Close to public transportation and light rail. Near CU Anschutz Medical Campus, Children's Hospital, shopping and dining. Schedule your showing now! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com