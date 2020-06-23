All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 16456 East Kentucky Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
16456 East Kentucky Avenue
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM

16456 East Kentucky Avenue

16456 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Center Pointe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16456 East Kentucky Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The main level has a living room, dining, fully equipped kitchen with S/S appliances, cinema/recreation room with huge wall mounted TV included, and a half bath.
The upper level has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Massive master bed and bathroom with walk in closet, the other three bedrooms are nicely sized, family bathroom.
Finished basement with additional family room and amazing wet bar, allowing a night in to feel like a night out! The basement also offers a large laundry room, modern washer & dryer included, and half bathroom facilities.
Amazing opportunity to rent his beautiful fully remodeled home in great cul-de -sac location.
The main level has a living room, dining, fully equipped kitchen with S/S appliances, cinema/recreation room with huge wall mounted TV included, and a half bath.
The upper level has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Massive master bed and bathroom with walk in closet, the other three bedrooms are nicely sized, family bathroom.
Finished basement with additional family room and amazing wet bar, allowing a night in to feel like a night out! The basement also offers a large laundry room, modern washer & dryer included, and half bathroom facilities.
Be totally wowed with the big fully fenced private back yard, this includes a large covered, lighted deck. A separate fenced and covered entertaining area with a brick oven, grill, counters and sink, ample room for a large dining table. The immaculate lawn has an abundance of producing fruit trees, peaches, pears, apricots! All along the rear fence is a garden area with all kinds of herb plants. In addition, a separate fenced dog run with two spacious heated kennels. If you love outdoor life and maintaining the ability to have freshly grow fruit and veggies, you found it.
Located less than 10 mins away from the AFB, surrounded by parks and shopping, easy access to major roads, interior photos to follow. Beat the rush, call for a showing, Beverley (720) 236-6676.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16456 East Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
16456 East Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16456 East Kentucky Avenue have?
Some of 16456 East Kentucky Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16456 East Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16456 East Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16456 East Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16456 East Kentucky Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16456 East Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16456 East Kentucky Avenue offers parking.
Does 16456 East Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16456 East Kentucky Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16456 East Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 16456 East Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16456 East Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16456 East Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16456 East Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16456 East Kentucky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College