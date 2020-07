Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 3 bedroom ranch with 1.5 bathrooms. This open layout allows for space and privacy. Enjoy the beautiful Colorado summers in the backyard. Detached 2 car garage. The additions are not in the square footage. Large lot. Easy access to I-225 and I-70, Children's Hospital and Colorado Anschutz Hospital are less than 10 minutes away. Just a few minutes walk to Spencer Garrett Park. A variety of food options are available right around the corner.