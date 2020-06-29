Rent Calculator
1625 Chester Street
1625 Chester Street
1625 North Chester Street
Location
1625 North Chester Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora
Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1625 Chester is a duplex with 1627 Chester, 1625 Chester has two bedrooms, one very small.New paint. Nicely located. Available February 01, 2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1625 Chester Street have any available units?
1625 Chester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 1625 Chester Street currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Chester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Chester Street pet-friendly?
No, 1625 Chester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 1625 Chester Street offer parking?
No, 1625 Chester Street does not offer parking.
Does 1625 Chester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Chester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Chester Street have a pool?
No, 1625 Chester Street does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Chester Street have accessible units?
No, 1625 Chester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Chester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Chester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Chester Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 Chester Street does not have units with air conditioning.
