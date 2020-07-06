All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 16243 E. Oxford Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
16243 E. Oxford Dr.
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

16243 E. Oxford Dr.

16243 East Oxford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16243 East Oxford Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous 4 bed /1ba House in Aurora Cul-de-sac! Great Home Available April 20th!! - To schedule a showing of this wonderful home, contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 770-4472

Spacious ranch style home in Aurora located near Quincy and Buckley Rd. in cul-de-sac, available 4/20/2020!

This spacious 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home with an office, living room, and dining room. This home also comes with a 2 car attached garage with automatic garage opener and fenced yard. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. This home also has a wood burning fireplace, perfect for those chilly Colorado months when you just want a warm glow and a cup of hot chocolate.

Rent is $1,800/month and there is a minimum damage deposit of $1,800 required as well or ask about our Surety Bond option for minimal move in cost.

1 dog accepted with one-time $250 pet fee and $50 pet rent per month.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee (if using credit card) due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 16243-e-oxford-dr@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE3432288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16243 E. Oxford Dr. have any available units?
16243 E. Oxford Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16243 E. Oxford Dr. have?
Some of 16243 E. Oxford Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16243 E. Oxford Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
16243 E. Oxford Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16243 E. Oxford Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16243 E. Oxford Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 16243 E. Oxford Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 16243 E. Oxford Dr. offers parking.
Does 16243 E. Oxford Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16243 E. Oxford Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16243 E. Oxford Dr. have a pool?
No, 16243 E. Oxford Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 16243 E. Oxford Dr. have accessible units?
No, 16243 E. Oxford Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 16243 E. Oxford Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16243 E. Oxford Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College