Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fabulous 4 bed /1ba House in Aurora Cul-de-sac! Great Home Available April 20th!! - To schedule a showing of this wonderful home, contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 770-4472



Spacious ranch style home in Aurora located near Quincy and Buckley Rd. in cul-de-sac, available 4/20/2020!



This spacious 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home with an office, living room, and dining room. This home also comes with a 2 car attached garage with automatic garage opener and fenced yard. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. This home also has a wood burning fireplace, perfect for those chilly Colorado months when you just want a warm glow and a cup of hot chocolate.



Rent is $1,800/month and there is a minimum damage deposit of $1,800 required as well or ask about our Surety Bond option for minimal move in cost.



1 dog accepted with one-time $250 pet fee and $50 pet rent per month.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee (if using credit card) due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 16243-e-oxford-dr@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



(RLNE3432288)