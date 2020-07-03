All apartments in Aurora
16136 E Exposition Dr
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:18 AM

16136 E Exposition Dr

16136 East Exposition Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16136 East Exposition Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom ranch home with finished basement extra storage in spacious laundry room, and large back yard. The kitchen has newer cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and open floor plan to the living area. Dining area has new flooring and cozy fireplace. Main floor master with private bath and vanity in bedroom, 2 additional rooms and a bathroom on the main floor. The basement is fully finished and has a bedroom and bathroom, great for guest space or a craft area. The layout is great for entertaining friends or having family gatherings and the home is close to shopping and dining. Perfect for walking distance to elementary school and park with trails. New fencing in backyard with shed and low maintenance artificial lawn New solar panels, Air conditioning unit, and Furnace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16136 E Exposition Dr have any available units?
16136 E Exposition Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16136 E Exposition Dr have?
Some of 16136 E Exposition Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16136 E Exposition Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16136 E Exposition Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16136 E Exposition Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16136 E Exposition Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16136 E Exposition Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16136 E Exposition Dr offers parking.
Does 16136 E Exposition Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16136 E Exposition Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16136 E Exposition Dr have a pool?
No, 16136 E Exposition Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16136 E Exposition Dr have accessible units?
No, 16136 E Exposition Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16136 E Exposition Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16136 E Exposition Dr has units with dishwashers.

