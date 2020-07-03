16136 E Exposition Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom ranch home with finished basement extra storage in spacious laundry room, and large back yard. The kitchen has newer cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and open floor plan to the living area. Dining area has new flooring and cozy fireplace. Main floor master with private bath and vanity in bedroom, 2 additional rooms and a bathroom on the main floor. The basement is fully finished and has a bedroom and bathroom, great for guest space or a craft area. The layout is great for entertaining friends or having family gatherings and the home is close to shopping and dining. Perfect for walking distance to elementary school and park with trails. New fencing in backyard with shed and low maintenance artificial lawn New solar panels, Air conditioning unit, and Furnace.