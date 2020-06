Amenities

parking recently renovated carpet

Large Aurora Two Bedroom!!!! - Cute two bedroom located in Aurora. Huge living room that flows into the kitchen.

Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space.This home features new carpet , new paint throughout.



This unit has been remodeled. Storage closet next door and plenty of parking. Condo complex



Water, Trash , Sewer



Section 8 Welcome



720-474-2822



No Pets Allowed



