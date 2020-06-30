15829 E Mansfield Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This charming ranch home in the highly desirable Mission Viejo neighborhood and Cherry Creek School district has many great features; it is located at the end of a cul-d-sac, adjacent to Los Ninos Park & backs to Mission Viejo Elem. School. The home features three-bedrooms, two-baths, an oversized kitchen and dining room along with a cozy living room with vaulted ceilings & a wood-burning fireplace. The main level features 2 bedrooms with a full bath, a master bedroom with Â¾ bath, a dining room connected to the patio through a sliding patio door, an oversized kitchen with ample storage and a picturesque window above the kitchen sink. The basement has potential for an additional bedroom or family room. Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood with no HOA, close to shopping, parks, trails, restaurants as well as Cherry Creek & Quincy Reservoir.