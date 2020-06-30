15829 E Mansfield Ave

Amenities
This charming ranch home in the highly desirable Mission Viejo neighborhood and Cherry Creek School district has many great features; it is located at the end of a cul-d-sac, adjacent to Los Ninos Park & backs to Mission Viejo Elem. School. The home features three-bedrooms, two-baths, an oversized kitchen and dining room along with a cozy living room with vaulted ceilings & a wood-burning fireplace. The main level features 2 bedrooms with a full bath, a master bedroom with Â¾ bath, a dining room connected to the patio through a sliding patio door, an oversized kitchen with ample storage and a picturesque window above the kitchen sink. The basement has potential for an additional bedroom or family room. Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood with no HOA, close to shopping, parks, trails, restaurants as well as Cherry Creek & Quincy Reservoir.