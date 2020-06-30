All apartments in Aurora
Last updated January 12 2020 at 8:37 AM

15829 E Mansfield Ave

15829 East Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15829 East Mansfield Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This charming ranch home in the highly desirable Mission Viejo neighborhood and Cherry Creek School district has many great features; it is located at the end of a cul-d-sac, adjacent to Los Ninos Park & backs to Mission Viejo Elem. School. The home features three-bedrooms, two-baths, an oversized kitchen and dining room along with a cozy living room with vaulted ceilings & a wood-burning fireplace. The main level features 2 bedrooms with a full bath, a master bedroom with Â¾ bath, a dining room connected to the patio through a sliding patio door, an oversized kitchen with ample storage and a picturesque window above the kitchen sink. The basement has potential for an additional bedroom or family room. Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood with no HOA, close to shopping, parks, trails, restaurants as well as Cherry Creek & Quincy Reservoir.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15829 E Mansfield Ave have any available units?
15829 E Mansfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15829 E Mansfield Ave have?
Some of 15829 E Mansfield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15829 E Mansfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15829 E Mansfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15829 E Mansfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15829 E Mansfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15829 E Mansfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15829 E Mansfield Ave offers parking.
Does 15829 E Mansfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15829 E Mansfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15829 E Mansfield Ave have a pool?
No, 15829 E Mansfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15829 E Mansfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 15829 E Mansfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15829 E Mansfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15829 E Mansfield Ave has units with dishwashers.

