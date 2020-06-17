15606 E. 7th Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 4 BR/3BA Home in Quiet Neighborhood Moments from I225 & Buckley AFB. Main Floor Master! - Spacious, Bright and Open Home Featuring 4 BR/3BA in Quiet Neighborhood Moments from I225 and EZ Access to UC Anschutz Medical Campus, Children's Hospital, and Buckley Air Force Base. Main Living Area Features Completely Open Living, Dining and Kitchen Areas with Vaulted and 9' Ceilings Throughout. Kitchen Offers New 4-Door French Door Refrigerator, Eat-In Kitchen, and Tons of Cabinet Space. Kitchen Opens into Living Room with Floor to Ceiling Windows that Spreads Tons of Nature Light Throughout the Entire Main Level. Main Floor Master Features Private 5 Piece Master Bathroom with Double Vanity, Stand Alone Shower, Jetted Tub, Private Water Closet and Walk-In Closet. Staircase Stretches to 2nd Floor that Offers Three Additional Bedrooms and Full Bathroom. Basement NOT INCLUDED in rental, rental of this home includes Main Level of Home, Upper Level, Garage and Backyard.



Laundry Room on Main Level just off Garage - Includes Washer and Dryer! Two Car Garage with Additional Custom Loft Storage.



**NOTE - Basement Level is Occupied by the Property Owner. Access for Homeowner is through the front door. Access for the tenant is through garage or back patio door. There is a locked door between the main area of home and the front area/basement entrance of the home that will always remain locked and secure.



Dogs Considered on a Case by Case Basis with $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee (variable) and $25/month Per Pet. No Cats.



Convenient Location just off 6th Avenue in the heart of Aurora. Minutes to Buckley Air Force Base, I225, & UC Anschutz Medical Campus.



Trash Serviced Included!



Application Requirements:

600 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



Please contact Thuy @ 720.435.1777 or send an email to Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to set up your showing today!



This Home is Professionally Marketed and Managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).



No Cats Allowed



