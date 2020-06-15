All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15532 E. Gunnison Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15532 E. Gunnison Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:40 PM

15532 E. Gunnison Place

15532 East Gunnison Place · (720) 880-8798 ext. 114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15532 East Gunnison Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 15532 E. Gunnison Place · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home on Cul-de-Sac in Aurora (off Chambers & E. Mexico) - 15532 E. Gunnison Place is a beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath, 1800 s.f. home has it all!
This split level home has new paint, newer carpet, ceramic tile flooring, new double-pane vinyl windows, vertical wood-slat blinds, ceiling fans, 1-car attached garage, huge covered back deck, and fenced in yard. Spacious living room with Dining area. Kitchen with tile flooring, appliances include electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and a sliding patio door to deck. Full bathroom, Master bedroom and guest bedroom with another sliding patio door to backyard deck.
The lower level includes another family room, 3 additional rooms and a half bathroom with washer & dryer hook up.

$2,195 rent, $2,000 deposit (wac), 12-month lease, tenant pays all utilities.
There is a $40 (non-refundable) application fee per applicant 18 years of age. Must gross 3x's the amount of rent. NO PETS, NO EVICTIONS.

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
Questions you may contact Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2312190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15532 E. Gunnison Place have any available units?
15532 E. Gunnison Place has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15532 E. Gunnison Place have?
Some of 15532 E. Gunnison Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15532 E. Gunnison Place currently offering any rent specials?
15532 E. Gunnison Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15532 E. Gunnison Place pet-friendly?
No, 15532 E. Gunnison Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 15532 E. Gunnison Place offer parking?
Yes, 15532 E. Gunnison Place does offer parking.
Does 15532 E. Gunnison Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15532 E. Gunnison Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15532 E. Gunnison Place have a pool?
No, 15532 E. Gunnison Place does not have a pool.
Does 15532 E. Gunnison Place have accessible units?
No, 15532 E. Gunnison Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15532 E. Gunnison Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15532 E. Gunnison Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15532 E. Gunnison Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity