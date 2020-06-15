Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Home on Cul-de-Sac in Aurora (off Chambers & E. Mexico) - 15532 E. Gunnison Place is a beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath, 1800 s.f. home has it all!

This split level home has new paint, newer carpet, ceramic tile flooring, new double-pane vinyl windows, vertical wood-slat blinds, ceiling fans, 1-car attached garage, huge covered back deck, and fenced in yard. Spacious living room with Dining area. Kitchen with tile flooring, appliances include electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and a sliding patio door to deck. Full bathroom, Master bedroom and guest bedroom with another sliding patio door to backyard deck.

The lower level includes another family room, 3 additional rooms and a half bathroom with washer & dryer hook up.



$2,195 rent, $2,000 deposit (wac), 12-month lease, tenant pays all utilities.

There is a $40 (non-refundable) application fee per applicant 18 years of age. Must gross 3x's the amount of rent. NO PETS, NO EVICTIONS.



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

Questions you may contact Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



(RLNE2312190)