Aurora, CO
15330 E Temple Pl
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

15330 E Temple Pl

15330 East Temple Place · No Longer Available
Location

15330 East Temple Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Updated 2 Bedroom Condo in Pheasant Run Community - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!

Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park & I-225 & Parker.
Property contains stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Central AC for those hot summer days. Washer/Dryer in unit.
1 Covered Carport will be available for the tenant use. Small storage space in the parking area will also be available for tenant use.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash Removal will be included in rent. Tenant will be responsible for Gas/Electric Utilities
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Sorry no pets will be considered at this time.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4896986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15330 E Temple Pl have any available units?
15330 E Temple Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15330 E Temple Pl have?
Some of 15330 E Temple Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15330 E Temple Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15330 E Temple Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15330 E Temple Pl pet-friendly?
No, 15330 E Temple Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 15330 E Temple Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15330 E Temple Pl offers parking.
Does 15330 E Temple Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15330 E Temple Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15330 E Temple Pl have a pool?
Yes, 15330 E Temple Pl has a pool.
Does 15330 E Temple Pl have accessible units?
No, 15330 E Temple Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15330 E Temple Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15330 E Temple Pl has units with dishwashers.
