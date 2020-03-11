15330 E Temple Pl

Amenities

Updated 2 Bedroom Condo in Pheasant Run Community - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!



Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park & I-225 & Parker.

Property contains stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.

Central AC for those hot summer days. Washer/Dryer in unit.

1 Covered Carport will be available for the tenant use. Small storage space in the parking area will also be available for tenant use.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash Removal will be included in rent. Tenant will be responsible for Gas/Electric Utilities

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Sorry no pets will be considered at this time.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



