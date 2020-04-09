All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15165 E 16th Place Unit 202
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

15165 E 16th Place Unit 202

15165 East 16th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15165 East 16th Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 Available 03/15/20 Beautiful 2018 build 3 bd 2 ba condo in gated community - David Wells
dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

Beautiful 2018 build in the Cottage Grove development. New everything, appliances, carpet, paint. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, separated from the rest of the condo. Vaulted ceilings. Balcony. Detached garage. Gated community for security. 24 mins from Cherry Creek, 18 mins from DIA, 25 mins to Downtown, 8 mins from the University of CO & Childrens Hospital & mins from light rail.

-new appliances
-new carpet
-balcony
-dedicated parking
-gated community

Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply

Rental Terms
Rent: $1895
Deposit: $1895
Utilites: $50
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month
Smaller dogs only
Sorry, no cats

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

David Wells
dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate @REALTOR

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4894295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 have any available units?
15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 have?
Some of 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College