15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 Available 03/15/20 Beautiful 2018 build 3 bd 2 ba condo in gated community - David Wells

dave.wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661



Beautiful 2018 build in the Cottage Grove development. New everything, appliances, carpet, paint. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, separated from the rest of the condo. Vaulted ceilings. Balcony. Detached garage. Gated community for security. 24 mins from Cherry Creek, 18 mins from DIA, 25 mins to Downtown, 8 mins from the University of CO & Childrens Hospital & mins from light rail.



-new appliances

-new carpet

-balcony

-dedicated parking

-gated community



Applications are available online for your convenience!



-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply



Rental Terms

Rent: $1895

Deposit: $1895

Utilites: $50

Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)

Pet Rent: $25/pet/month

Smaller dogs only

Sorry, no cats



Please email or text to schedule your tour today!



David Wells

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate @REALTOR



No Cats Allowed



