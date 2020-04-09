Amenities
15165 E 16th Place Unit 202 Available 03/15/20 Beautiful 2018 build 3 bd 2 ba condo in gated community - David Wells
dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661
Beautiful 2018 build in the Cottage Grove development. New everything, appliances, carpet, paint. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, separated from the rest of the condo. Vaulted ceilings. Balcony. Detached garage. Gated community for security. 24 mins from Cherry Creek, 18 mins from DIA, 25 mins to Downtown, 8 mins from the University of CO & Childrens Hospital & mins from light rail.
-new appliances
-new carpet
-balcony
-dedicated parking
-gated community
Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply
Rental Terms
Rent: $1895
Deposit: $1895
Utilites: $50
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month
Smaller dogs only
Sorry, no cats
Please email or text to schedule your tour today!
David Wells
dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate @REALTOR
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4894295)