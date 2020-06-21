Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

15128 E Louisiana Drive #203 Available 03/01/19 CLEAN AND QUIET SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM CONDO - SECTION 8 ACCEPTED!! - 15128 E Louisiana Drive, #203 Aurora, CO 80012- Section 8 Accepted!!



Newly remodeled two bedroom / one bathroom top floor condo unit. Walking distance to Gateway High School and parks as well as a short drive to the Town Center at Aurora. Covered parking spot.



This home features:

2 bedrooms

1 bathrooms

Open space living/dining area

Newer carpet and laminate floors

Newer interior paint

New outlets and switches throughout

Balcony

Newer blinds

Washer/Dryer Included

Professionally Managed



Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$35 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

-Link to the application:



https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=4f996eea-4d5f-414e-8c34-ec8061ef61b8&source=Website



Bring your pet with you!

2 pets per home. No cats please.

35 lb limit on dogs please

$200 one time pet fee (per pet)

$20 monthly pet rent (per pet)



$50/mo. Flat fee includes water, sewer and trash



Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3806679)