15128 E Louisiana Drive #203
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15128 E Louisiana Drive #203

15128 E Louisiana Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15128 E Louisiana Dr, Aurora, CO 80012
Willow Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15128 E Louisiana Drive #203 Available 03/01/19 CLEAN AND QUIET SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM CONDO - SECTION 8 ACCEPTED!! - 15128 E Louisiana Drive, #203 Aurora, CO 80012- Section 8 Accepted!!

Newly remodeled two bedroom / one bathroom top floor condo unit. Walking distance to Gateway High School and parks as well as a short drive to the Town Center at Aurora. Covered parking spot.

This home features:
2 bedrooms
1 bathrooms
Open space living/dining area
Newer carpet and laminate floors
Newer interior paint
New outlets and switches throughout
Balcony
Newer blinds
Washer/Dryer Included
Professionally Managed

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
-Link to the application:

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=4f996eea-4d5f-414e-8c34-ec8061ef61b8&source=Website

Bring your pet with you!
2 pets per home. No cats please.
35 lb limit on dogs please
$200 one time pet fee (per pet)
$20 monthly pet rent (per pet)

$50/mo. Flat fee includes water, sewer and trash

Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3806679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

