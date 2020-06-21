Amenities
15128 E Louisiana Drive #203 Available 03/01/19 CLEAN AND QUIET SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM CONDO - SECTION 8 ACCEPTED!! - 15128 E Louisiana Drive, #203 Aurora, CO 80012- Section 8 Accepted!!
Newly remodeled two bedroom / one bathroom top floor condo unit. Walking distance to Gateway High School and parks as well as a short drive to the Town Center at Aurora. Covered parking spot.
This home features:
2 bedrooms
1 bathrooms
Open space living/dining area
Newer carpet and laminate floors
Newer interior paint
New outlets and switches throughout
Balcony
Newer blinds
Washer/Dryer Included
Professionally Managed
Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
-Link to the application:
https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=4f996eea-4d5f-414e-8c34-ec8061ef61b8&source=Website
Bring your pet with you!
2 pets per home. No cats please.
35 lb limit on dogs please
$200 one time pet fee (per pet)
$20 monthly pet rent (per pet)
$50/mo. Flat fee includes water, sewer and trash
Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3806679)