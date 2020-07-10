All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

15016 E Oregon Dr

15016 East Oregon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15016 East Oregon Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Willow Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***AVAILABLE JUNE 17TH ***

Beautiful and well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House with BRAND NEW INTERIOR PAINT and BRAND NEW CARPET. This tri-level home is approximately 1,695 sqft and features plenty of living space with a wood burning fireplace, over-sized 2 car garage and a large fenced in backyard. All bedrooms are a great size and get a ton of natural light.

Owner will consider 1 dog under 40 pounds, with $350 pet deposit. NO cats.

Features:
-Brand new Carpet
-Brand new Paint
-appliances: refrigerator, range/stove/oven, dishwasher
-Tri-level
-Unfinished Basement
-Large Fenced Backyard
-Over-sized 2 Car Garage
-Washer and dryer NOT included

***Not pictured: New exterior paint to be scheduled in June!

Schools:
Jewell Elementary
Aurora Hills Middle School
Gateway High School

NO Section 8.

For Showings, please call or text Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@newagere.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

