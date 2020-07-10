15016 E Oregon Dr

Amenities
***AVAILABLE JUNE 17TH ***
Beautiful and well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House with BRAND NEW INTERIOR PAINT and BRAND NEW CARPET. This tri-level home is approximately 1,695 sqft and features plenty of living space with a wood burning fireplace, over-sized 2 car garage and a large fenced in backyard. All bedrooms are a great size and get a ton of natural light.
Owner will consider 1 dog under 40 pounds, with $350 pet deposit. NO cats.
Features:
-Brand new Carpet
-Brand new Paint
-appliances: refrigerator, range/stove/oven, dishwasher
-Tri-level
-Unfinished Basement
-Large Fenced Backyard
-Over-sized 2 Car Garage
-Washer and dryer NOT included
***Not pictured: New exterior paint to be scheduled in June!
Schools:
Jewell Elementary
Aurora Hills Middle School
Gateway High School
NO Section 8.
For Showings, please call or text Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@newagere.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.