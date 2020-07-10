15016 E Oregon Dr

Amenities

***AVAILABLE JUNE 17TH ***



Beautiful and well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House with BRAND NEW INTERIOR PAINT and BRAND NEW CARPET. This tri-level home is approximately 1,695 sqft and features plenty of living space with a wood burning fireplace, over-sized 2 car garage and a large fenced in backyard. All bedrooms are a great size and get a ton of natural light.



Owner will consider 1 dog under 40 pounds, with $350 pet deposit. NO cats.



Features:

-Brand new Carpet

-Brand new Paint

-appliances: refrigerator, range/stove/oven, dishwasher

-Tri-level

-Unfinished Basement

-Large Fenced Backyard

-Over-sized 2 Car Garage

-Washer and dryer NOT included



***Not pictured: New exterior paint to be scheduled in June!



Schools:

Jewell Elementary

Aurora Hills Middle School

Gateway High School



NO Section 8.



For Showings, please call or text Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@newagere.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



