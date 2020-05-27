All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14794 E 2nd Ave # F105
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:48 AM

14794 E 2nd Ave # F105

14794 East 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14794 East 2nd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo is MOVE IN READY!

This ground level condo sports a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter days and a private back patio area for the perfect Spring and Fall evenings!

The patio has a living room and bedroom entrance for easy access!

This condo has plenty of closet space around and plenty of windows to let in natural light!

The kitchen has all the appliances you need including a microwave!

The unit comes with a 1 car car-port to provide your covered parking year round!

Pets are allowed, at a maximum of 2. All pets must be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and are subject to meeting the landlord for approval. Extra rent and deposits apply.

No smoking of ANY kind is allowed inside the unit. You are required to smoke outside.

Reply to this ad TODAY to schedule your showing! This one will go FAST! Please include your email and phone number when you reply.

Approval Criteria: NO EXCEPTIONS
-550 Credit Score or higher
-Must not have had a felony within the past 5 years, or any violent or drug related felony at any time
-Must not have had an eviction within the past 2 years.
-Must earn 2.5x income to posted rent (all applicants incomes are combined to accommodate this request)
-Must have at least 1 year of positive and verifiable residential history within the past 3 years from a Management Company or landlord, not a relative.

This approval criteria list is subject to change and is based on a points based system. All applicants are required to meet the minimums above but may be denied for other reasons.

Contact us TODAY via email to see when the next showing time will be on this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 have any available units?
14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 have?
Some of 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 currently offering any rent specials?
14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 pet-friendly?
No, 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 offer parking?
Yes, 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 offers parking.
Does 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 have a pool?
No, 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 does not have a pool.
Does 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 have accessible units?
No, 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 does not have accessible units.
Does 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14794 E 2nd Ave # F105 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College