14794 E 2nd Ave # F105

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo is MOVE IN READY!



This ground level condo sports a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter days and a private back patio area for the perfect Spring and Fall evenings!



The patio has a living room and bedroom entrance for easy access!



This condo has plenty of closet space around and plenty of windows to let in natural light!



The kitchen has all the appliances you need including a microwave!



The unit comes with a 1 car car-port to provide your covered parking year round!



Pets are allowed, at a maximum of 2. All pets must be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and are subject to meeting the landlord for approval. Extra rent and deposits apply.



No smoking of ANY kind is allowed inside the unit. You are required to smoke outside.



Reply to this ad TODAY to schedule your showing! This one will go FAST! Please include your email and phone number when you reply.



Approval Criteria: NO EXCEPTIONS

-550 Credit Score or higher

-Must not have had a felony within the past 5 years, or any violent or drug related felony at any time

-Must not have had an eviction within the past 2 years.

-Must earn 2.5x income to posted rent (all applicants incomes are combined to accommodate this request)

-Must have at least 1 year of positive and verifiable residential history within the past 3 years from a Management Company or landlord, not a relative.



This approval criteria list is subject to change and is based on a points based system. All applicants are required to meet the minimums above but may be denied for other reasons.



Contact us TODAY via email to see when the next showing time will be on this home!