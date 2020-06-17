All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1458 S Dayton Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1458 S Dayton Cir
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

1458 S Dayton Cir

1458 South Dayton Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Dayton Triangle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1458 South Dayton Circle, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
FEATURES

Sorry we are not accepting Section 8
3 Beds
3 Baths
Built 2000
1,720 Sq Ft
Updated kitchen including stainless appliances ( wait until you see the oven!) and separate eating area
5 piece master with soaking tub
Small pet with fee and pet rent welcome
1 car garage
New Carpet and Paint

Welcome to your new home! Updated with newer Carpet and paint. The living room has gas fireplace, built in for your TV and plenty of room for furnishings. Up one flight shows the formal dining area off the kitchen pass through. Updated lights create a beautiful ambiance. Here is the best part...each bedroom AND bathroom is on its on level. Bed/bath in the basement, 2nd floor and another flight up to the master with 5 piece bath, walk in closet, built ins and a soaking tub. The glass bricks finish this lovely master suite . Spacious open floor plan is highlighted by soaring ceilings, wood flooring and natural light galore! Tons of under-stair and crawlspace storage, finished basement and attached garage! Ready for you to add your own touches and enjoy!

Peaceful location within well maintained community, near community pool and clubhouse plus perfect proximity to shopping and dining, I-225, Cherry Creek State Park and reservoir, AND in highly acclaimed Cherry Creek school district! Ready for you to add your own touches and enjoy!

LEASE TERMS Tenants pay Gas, Elec, phone cable. Tenant must hold renters insurance during occupancy to cover items and relocation.

LEASE REQUIREMENTS 600 min credit score, no evictions , no utility or Apartment collections. Must be making 3x rent and a background needs to be run on all adults over 18. Sorry we are not accepting Section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4754578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 S Dayton Cir have any available units?
1458 S Dayton Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 S Dayton Cir have?
Some of 1458 S Dayton Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 S Dayton Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1458 S Dayton Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 S Dayton Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1458 S Dayton Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1458 S Dayton Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1458 S Dayton Cir offers parking.
Does 1458 S Dayton Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 S Dayton Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 S Dayton Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1458 S Dayton Cir has a pool.
Does 1458 S Dayton Cir have accessible units?
No, 1458 S Dayton Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 S Dayton Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1458 S Dayton Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College