1458 S Dayton Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking pool garage pet friendly

FEATURES



Sorry we are not accepting Section 8

3 Beds

3 Baths

Built 2000

1,720 Sq Ft

Updated kitchen including stainless appliances ( wait until you see the oven!) and separate eating area

5 piece master with soaking tub

Small pet with fee and pet rent welcome

1 car garage

New Carpet and Paint



Welcome to your new home! Updated with newer Carpet and paint. The living room has gas fireplace, built in for your TV and plenty of room for furnishings. Up one flight shows the formal dining area off the kitchen pass through. Updated lights create a beautiful ambiance. Here is the best part...each bedroom AND bathroom is on its on level. Bed/bath in the basement, 2nd floor and another flight up to the master with 5 piece bath, walk in closet, built ins and a soaking tub. The glass bricks finish this lovely master suite . Spacious open floor plan is highlighted by soaring ceilings, wood flooring and natural light galore! Tons of under-stair and crawlspace storage, finished basement and attached garage! Ready for you to add your own touches and enjoy!



Peaceful location within well maintained community, near community pool and clubhouse plus perfect proximity to shopping and dining, I-225, Cherry Creek State Park and reservoir, AND in highly acclaimed Cherry Creek school district! Ready for you to add your own touches and enjoy!



LEASE TERMS Tenants pay Gas, Elec, phone cable. Tenant must hold renters insurance during occupancy to cover items and relocation.



LEASE REQUIREMENTS 600 min credit score, no evictions , no utility or Apartment collections. Must be making 3x rent and a background needs to be run on all adults over 18. Sorry we are not accepting Section 8



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4754578)