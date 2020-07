Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool

Nice 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium. Balcony, fireplace, off street parking. Clubhouse and swimming pool. Located in a very convenient location with easy access to I-225 and I-70, you can be at DIA in no time at all. Located in the highly desirable Cherry creek Schools District. A variety of great food options are just a walking distance away.