14367 E Pimlico Pl #C Available 04/01/19 Newly remodeled 2 bed / 1.5 bath in Crown Point - Fantastic town home in the Crown Point subdivision in Aurora near Parker and Smoky Hill! With a wide open floor plan this property offers a large living room with a fireplace that flows directly into the open kitchen space. Out the back door of the kitchen you will find an enclosed back patio to make your own! The two bedrooms are located upstairs and are separated by a full bathroom and a washer. No dryer in unit.



This home includes access to the community pool, 1 assigned parking spot, water, sewer, and trash. Cherry Creek School district! Great location, only minutes to the Nine Mile Light Rail Station and Cherry Creek Reservoir!



Security deposit equal to monthly rent amount. 1-year lease preferred. Available April 1st!



Non-smoking property. Pets negotiable.



