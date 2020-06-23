All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1436 Galena St

1436 North Galena Street · No Longer Available
Location

1436 North Galena Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently Remodeled Condo near Anschutz! - Available for a flexible lease!
This beautifully updated condo home contains 832 sq ft and was built in 1948. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Complete remodel was done recently with new appliances; new floors and fresh paint. This property has a storage area below the unit and Detached garage for parking (manual lift). Close proximity to University of Colorado Anschutz Medical campus, new VA hospital with easy access to DIA and downtown.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply. If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required. Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required. Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

(RLNE4599691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Galena St have any available units?
1436 Galena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 Galena St have?
Some of 1436 Galena St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Galena St currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Galena St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Galena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 Galena St is pet friendly.
Does 1436 Galena St offer parking?
Yes, 1436 Galena St does offer parking.
Does 1436 Galena St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 Galena St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Galena St have a pool?
No, 1436 Galena St does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Galena St have accessible units?
No, 1436 Galena St does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Galena St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 Galena St has units with dishwashers.
