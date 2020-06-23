1436 Galena St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently Remodeled Condo near Anschutz! - Available for a flexible lease!

This beautifully updated condo home contains 832 sq ft and was built in 1948. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Complete remodel was done recently with new appliances; new floors and fresh paint. This property has a storage area below the unit and Detached garage for parking (manual lift). Close proximity to University of Colorado Anschutz Medical campus, new VA hospital with easy access to DIA and downtown.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply. If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required. Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required. Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4599691)