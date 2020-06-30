14301 E Tennesse Ave Unit 206

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Brand New 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo in Central Aurora. Be the First to live in this unit. - This is an incredible brand new condo with 9' ceilings throughout. This unit is light and bright and has a Beautiful Modern kitchen with birch cabinetry. Large master suite with attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Floor Plans include great use of space including a balcony. Central Heating and Air Conditioning and washer/dryer in unit. Incredible large kitchen with granite countertops, large kitchen island and black appliances,lots of counter space. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. There are 2 reserved parking spaces. Low maintenance condos in the Aurora Public Schools district. This one will go quick so don't hesitate. Landlord will consider pets.



Great location near Mississippi and I-225, leaving you close to Denver, the Tech Center and the Aurora Center Light Rail station. Nearby shopping includes the Aurora City Center and Aurora Mall. Quick commute to E-470.



