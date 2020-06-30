All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

14301 E Tennesse Ave Unit 206

14301 E Tennessee Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14301 E Tennessee Ave, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Brand New 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo in Central Aurora. Be the First to live in this unit. - This is an incredible brand new condo with 9' ceilings throughout. This unit is light and bright and has a Beautiful Modern kitchen with birch cabinetry. Large master suite with attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Floor Plans include great use of space including a balcony. Central Heating and Air Conditioning and washer/dryer in unit. Incredible large kitchen with granite countertops, large kitchen island and black appliances,lots of counter space. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. There are 2 reserved parking spaces. Low maintenance condos in the Aurora Public Schools district. This one will go quick so don't hesitate. Landlord will consider pets.

Great location near Mississippi and I-225, leaving you close to Denver, the Tech Center and the Aurora Center Light Rail station. Nearby shopping includes the Aurora City Center and Aurora Mall. Quick commute to E-470.

(RLNE5488370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

