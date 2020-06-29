All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14296 E Whitaker Place 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14296 E Whitaker Place 107
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

14296 E Whitaker Place 107

14296 East Whitaker Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14296 East Whitaker Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Unit 107 Available 05/15/20 Lofty Pair of Master Suites - Property Id: 256283

Great value for beautiful penthouse duplex with two floors of light-filled living space, outside patio, fireplace, privacy and charm. Two good-size bedrooms, each with dedicated closet and bathroom. Open loft upstairs and den downstairs can serve as third bedroom, playspace or office. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Onsite parking for two cars: one inside garage, one open space. Ample street parking. Landlord pays for water, sewer, and trash removal; you pay for cable, internet, electric and gas. Located a mile from Light Rail, Walmart, Home Depot and Cherry Creek State Park. Pets negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256283
Property Id 256283

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5688938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 have any available units?
14296 E Whitaker Place 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 have?
Some of 14296 E Whitaker Place 107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 currently offering any rent specials?
14296 E Whitaker Place 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 is pet friendly.
Does 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 offer parking?
Yes, 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 offers parking.
Does 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 have a pool?
No, 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 does not have a pool.
Does 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 have accessible units?
No, 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14296 E Whitaker Place 107 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College