14296 E Whitaker Place 107

Amenities
Unit 107 Available 05/15/20 Lofty Pair of Master Suites - Property Id: 256283
Great value for beautiful penthouse duplex with two floors of light-filled living space, outside patio, fireplace, privacy and charm. Two good-size bedrooms, each with dedicated closet and bathroom. Open loft upstairs and den downstairs can serve as third bedroom, playspace or office. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Onsite parking for two cars: one inside garage, one open space. Ample street parking. Landlord pays for water, sewer, and trash removal; you pay for cable, internet, electric and gas. Located a mile from Light Rail, Walmart, Home Depot and Cherry Creek State Park. Pets negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256283
Property Id 256283
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5688938)