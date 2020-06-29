14296 E Whitaker Place 107

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

Unit 107 Available 05/15/20 Lofty Pair of Master Suites - Property Id: 256283



Great value for beautiful penthouse duplex with two floors of light-filled living space, outside patio, fireplace, privacy and charm. Two good-size bedrooms, each with dedicated closet and bathroom. Open loft upstairs and den downstairs can serve as third bedroom, playspace or office. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Onsite parking for two cars: one inside garage, one open space. Ample street parking. Landlord pays for water, sewer, and trash removal; you pay for cable, internet, electric and gas. Located a mile from Light Rail, Walmart, Home Depot and Cherry Creek State Park. Pets negotiable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256283

Property Id 256283



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5688938)