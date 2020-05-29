14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool media room tennis court

Fantastic 2 Bed/1.5 Bath with Loft Near Cherry Creek State Park! Available April 1! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is close to Cherry Creek State Park where you'll find horse back riding, boating, biking and walking trails. Kitchen has been updated with appliances and tile backsplash all new interior paint and window coverings. The main floor is spacious and with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and balcony. The second level has an open loft and bonus room, perfect for media room or office! New washer and dryer are included in unit and one parking space.



Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas/electric. Community amenities include pool and tennis courts. Sorry no pets.



Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great community with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Convenient for commuters - close to I-225.



Call, text, or email to schedule your private tour!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4578523)