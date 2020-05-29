All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12

14252 East Tufts Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14252 East Tufts Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Fantastic 2 Bed/1.5 Bath with Loft Near Cherry Creek State Park! Available April 1! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is close to Cherry Creek State Park where you'll find horse back riding, boating, biking and walking trails. Kitchen has been updated with appliances and tile backsplash all new interior paint and window coverings. The main floor is spacious and with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and balcony. The second level has an open loft and bonus room, perfect for media room or office! New washer and dryer are included in unit and one parking space.

Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas/electric. Community amenities include pool and tennis courts. Sorry no pets.

Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great community with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Convenient for commuters - close to I-225.

Call, text, or email to schedule your private tour!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4578523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 have any available units?
14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 have?
Some of 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 currently offering any rent specials?
14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 pet-friendly?
No, 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 offer parking?
Yes, 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 does offer parking.
Does 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 have a pool?
Yes, 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 has a pool.
Does 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 have accessible units?
No, 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 does not have accessible units.
Does 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14252 E. Tufts Pl #P12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College