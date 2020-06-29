All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like
14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014
Last updated March 11 2020 at 2:18 AM

14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014

14231 East Dickenson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Heather Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14231 East Dickenson Drive, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful townhome at La Chateau. 4 bedrooms (one non-conforming) and two bathrooms. Vaulted living room with big windows and a wood-burning fireplace. Hardwood floors, new paint, new carpet, and newer appliances. Great community with swimming pool and park.

Fantastic community surrounded by great amenities, several restaurants within walking distance, and walking distance to the light rail station which is only a few stops from VA Medical Center, CU Anschutz, and Children's Hospital. Easy commute with access to I225, I25, and I70. Only 10 minutes to DTC.

Water and trash included in rent. Pets accepted case by case. NO CATS. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 have any available units?
14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 have?
Some of 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 currently offering any rent specials?
14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 is pet friendly.
Does 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 offer parking?
No, 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 does not offer parking.
Does 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 have a pool?
Yes, 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 has a pool.
Does 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 have accessible units?
No, 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 does not have accessible units.
Does 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 BedroomsAurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly PlacesAurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo ParkCenter PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate OverlookHighline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical CollegeUniversity of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College