14231 E Dickinson Dr. Aurora CO 80014.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Beautiful townhome at La Chateau. 4 bedrooms (one non-conforming) and two bathrooms. Vaulted living room with big windows and a wood-burning fireplace. Hardwood floors, new paint, new carpet, and newer appliances. Great community with swimming pool and park.



Fantastic community surrounded by great amenities, several restaurants within walking distance, and walking distance to the light rail station which is only a few stops from VA Medical Center, CU Anschutz, and Children's Hospital. Easy commute with access to I225, I25, and I70. Only 10 minutes to DTC.



Water and trash included in rent. Pets accepted case by case. NO CATS. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.