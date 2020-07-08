Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

142 S Eagle Circle Available 06/01/20 City Center Condo - Located in City Center, this secluded detached patio home offers a huge garage and an extended patio and is the only home in the development with a covered back patio! Inside youll find a nicely updated kitchen with granite and tile, thats been exceptionally maintained containing brand new appliances! With 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, youll have plenty of closet space, a finished basement, and just a five minute walk to the light rail station! Call us today to schedule a showing! This house has been lovingly cared for and has never been rented before now, this will not last long and you do not want to miss out.



(RLNE4149932)