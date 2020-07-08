All apartments in Aurora
142 S Eagle Circle

142 Eagle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

142 Eagle Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
142 S Eagle Circle Available 06/01/20 City Center Condo - Located in City Center, this secluded detached patio home offers a huge garage and an extended patio and is the only home in the development with a covered back patio! Inside youll find a nicely updated kitchen with granite and tile, thats been exceptionally maintained containing brand new appliances! With 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, youll have plenty of closet space, a finished basement, and just a five minute walk to the light rail station! Call us today to schedule a showing! This house has been lovingly cared for and has never been rented before now, this will not last long and you do not want to miss out.

(RLNE4149932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 S Eagle Circle have any available units?
142 S Eagle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 S Eagle Circle have?
Some of 142 S Eagle Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 S Eagle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
142 S Eagle Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 S Eagle Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 S Eagle Circle is pet friendly.
Does 142 S Eagle Circle offer parking?
Yes, 142 S Eagle Circle offers parking.
Does 142 S Eagle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 S Eagle Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 S Eagle Circle have a pool?
No, 142 S Eagle Circle does not have a pool.
Does 142 S Eagle Circle have accessible units?
No, 142 S Eagle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 142 S Eagle Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 S Eagle Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

