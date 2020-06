Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

14181 E. Jewell Ave. #201 Available 04/10/19 - This comfortable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace will be ready for move-in 4/10. Its in the desirable Brandy Chase subdivision with near access to bus routes, shopping, dining, and entertainment.



Only one pet may be allowed, and must be under 25 lbs fully grown, per HOA bylaws.



This nice home in a nice community will rent quickly, so get in touch to day to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4752063)