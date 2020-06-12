14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

KEY FEATURES



Year Built: 1979

Sq/ft 945

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: Detached Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year Min with 18 Month Incentive

Deposit: One Month's Rent

Pets Policy: Sorry No Pets

Laundry: Washer /Dryer In Unit.

Property Type: Condo



FOR RENT



Recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with open floor plan and detached garage. Newer tile flooring, carpet, paint, appliances, beautiful light pine cabinets in kitchen and a stone fireplace in the living room. This fantastic unit feels like a cozy mountain cottage and makes a perfect place to come home to after a long day of work. You will also enjoy all of the storage space that it includes, a master suite with double closets and walk in laundry room for extras. This is a great location on the ground floor with no stairs to deal with. Amenities includes beautifully maintained landscaped areas with a pool, tennis & basketball courts. Ready to be surprised, call and schedule your private showing today!



Nearby schools include: Jewell Elementary, Aurora Hills Middle, Gateway High



No smoking unit, No pets allowed. $45 application fee per each adult + 149 admin fee.... - Water/Trash included, Tenant pays all other utilities and services. - Background check required. - Must have a credit score minimum of 600. No evictions, no apartment or utility collections. - Must have 2.5x the rent in verifiable monthly income - No section 8. Tenant must carry renters insurance



