Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102

14111 East Jewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14111 East Jewell Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1979
Sq/ft 945
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Detached Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year Min with 18 Month Incentive
Deposit: One Month's Rent
Pets Policy: Sorry No Pets
Laundry: Washer /Dryer In Unit.
Property Type: Condo

FOR RENT

Recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with open floor plan and detached garage. Newer tile flooring, carpet, paint, appliances, beautiful light pine cabinets in kitchen and a stone fireplace in the living room. This fantastic unit feels like a cozy mountain cottage and makes a perfect place to come home to after a long day of work. You will also enjoy all of the storage space that it includes, a master suite with double closets and walk in laundry room for extras. This is a great location on the ground floor with no stairs to deal with. Amenities includes beautifully maintained landscaped areas with a pool, tennis & basketball courts. Ready to be surprised, call and schedule your private showing today!

Nearby schools include: Jewell Elementary, Aurora Hills Middle, Gateway High

No smoking unit, No pets allowed. $45 application fee per each adult + 149 admin fee.... - Water/Trash included, Tenant pays all other utilities and services. - Background check required. - Must have a credit score minimum of 600. No evictions, no apartment or utility collections. - Must have 2.5x the rent in verifiable monthly income - No section 8. Tenant must carry renters insurance

Regards,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 have any available units?
14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 have?
Some of 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 is pet friendly.
Does 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 offer parking?
Yes, 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 offers parking.
Does 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 have a pool?
Yes, 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 has a pool.
Does 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14111 E Jewell Ave Apt 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
