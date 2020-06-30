1390 Troy street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Best Life in Denver! - This lovely home located less than 5 minutes away from highway 225 is a 5 bedroom 2 bathroom place surrounded by shops and restaurants within 5 minutes, this ranch style home offers a big front and backyard with a spacious driveway, with a covered parking space. The basement has been recently remodeled, including fresh paint and new flooring! New pictures are coming soon! This home offers plenty of natural light. The living room, kitchen and dining room are all connected making a perfect open area to spend time with your loved ones.

(RLNE5400438)