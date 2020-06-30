All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1390 Troy street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1390 Troy street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

1390 Troy street

1390 Troy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1390 Troy Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Best Life in Denver! - This lovely home located less than 5 minutes away from highway 225 is a 5 bedroom 2 bathroom place surrounded by shops and restaurants within 5 minutes, this ranch style home offers a big front and backyard with a spacious driveway, with a covered parking space. The basement has been recently remodeled, including fresh paint and new flooring! New pictures are coming soon! This home offers plenty of natural light. The living room, kitchen and dining room are all connected making a perfect open area to spend time with your loved ones.
Call us today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5400438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 Troy street have any available units?
1390 Troy street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1390 Troy street currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Troy street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Troy street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1390 Troy street is pet friendly.
Does 1390 Troy street offer parking?
Yes, 1390 Troy street offers parking.
Does 1390 Troy street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1390 Troy street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Troy street have a pool?
No, 1390 Troy street does not have a pool.
Does 1390 Troy street have accessible units?
No, 1390 Troy street does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 Troy street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1390 Troy street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1390 Troy street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1390 Troy street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College