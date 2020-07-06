All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1381 Lima St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1381 Lima St
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

1381 Lima St

1381 Lima Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1381 Lima Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1381 Lima Street, Aurora, CO - Property Id: 262523

NEW! Nicely updated 5 bedroom 2 bath house over 2000 sqft with 2 car detached garage and fenced back yard. Centrally located to shopping and restaurants! Minutes to Anschutz medical campus and hospital! House has two Kitchens (one upstairs and second downstairs): Gallery Style kitchen with Eating Area, Newer cabinets+ stainless steel appliances +granite counter top Brand New paint (entire house), Brand New flooring (entire house) and new double pane windows entire house, new blinds all over Perfect home for family 3 bedroom upstairs and 2 bedroom downstairs in basement with one bathroom on each floor and basement Perfect for entertaining and relaxation. Plenty of storage (Extra bonus finished laundry room on first floor).
VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watchv=SFK4Sh0ah6s
Lease terms: One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet fee ($250 per pet).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262523
Property Id 262523

(RLNE5724148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 Lima St have any available units?
1381 Lima St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1381 Lima St have?
Some of 1381 Lima St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1381 Lima St currently offering any rent specials?
1381 Lima St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 Lima St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1381 Lima St is pet friendly.
Does 1381 Lima St offer parking?
Yes, 1381 Lima St offers parking.
Does 1381 Lima St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1381 Lima St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 Lima St have a pool?
No, 1381 Lima St does not have a pool.
Does 1381 Lima St have accessible units?
No, 1381 Lima St does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 Lima St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1381 Lima St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College