1381 Lima St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1381 Lima Street, Aurora, CO - Property Id: 262523



NEW! Nicely updated 5 bedroom 2 bath house over 2000 sqft with 2 car detached garage and fenced back yard. Centrally located to shopping and restaurants! Minutes to Anschutz medical campus and hospital! House has two Kitchens (one upstairs and second downstairs): Gallery Style kitchen with Eating Area, Newer cabinets+ stainless steel appliances +granite counter top Brand New paint (entire house), Brand New flooring (entire house) and new double pane windows entire house, new blinds all over Perfect home for family 3 bedroom upstairs and 2 bedroom downstairs in basement with one bathroom on each floor and basement Perfect for entertaining and relaxation. Plenty of storage (Extra bonus finished laundry room on first floor).

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watchv=SFK4Sh0ah6s

Lease terms: One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet fee ($250 per pet).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262523

Property Id 262523



(RLNE5724148)