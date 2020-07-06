1381 Lima St

Amenities
1381 Lima Street, Aurora, CO - Property Id: 262523
NEW! Nicely updated 5 bedroom 2 bath house over 2000 sqft with 2 car detached garage and fenced back yard. Centrally located to shopping and restaurants! Minutes to Anschutz medical campus and hospital! House has two Kitchens (one upstairs and second downstairs): Gallery Style kitchen with Eating Area, Newer cabinets+ stainless steel appliances +granite counter top Brand New paint (entire house), Brand New flooring (entire house) and new double pane windows entire house, new blinds all over Perfect home for family 3 bedroom upstairs and 2 bedroom downstairs in basement with one bathroom on each floor and basement Perfect for entertaining and relaxation. Plenty of storage (Extra bonus finished laundry room on first floor).
VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watchv=SFK4Sh0ah6s
Lease terms: One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet fee ($250 per pet).
