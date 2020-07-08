All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 23 2019 at 5:15 PM

13645 East Evans Avenue

13645 East Evans Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13645 East Evans Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** ASK ABOUT OUR FREE RENT SPECIAL!!! ***

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,900 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio or enjoy access to the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Jewell Westlands Park. Also nearby are Texas Roadhouse, Target, Denver Tech Center, Town Center at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 1-225.

Nearby schools include Polton Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.

1 small dog may be negotiable upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats; this is non-negotiable.

Rent includes trash, yard care, and snow removal.

*** ASK ABOUT OUR FREE RENT SPECIAL!!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13645 East Evans Avenue have any available units?
13645 East Evans Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13645 East Evans Avenue have?
Some of 13645 East Evans Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13645 East Evans Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13645 East Evans Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13645 East Evans Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13645 East Evans Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13645 East Evans Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13645 East Evans Avenue offers parking.
Does 13645 East Evans Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13645 East Evans Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13645 East Evans Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13645 East Evans Avenue has a pool.
Does 13645 East Evans Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13645 East Evans Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13645 East Evans Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13645 East Evans Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

