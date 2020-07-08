13645 East Evans Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,900 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio or enjoy access to the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Jewell Westlands Park. Also nearby are Texas Roadhouse, Target, Denver Tech Center, Town Center at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 1-225.



Nearby schools include Polton Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.



1 small dog may be negotiable upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats; this is non-negotiable.



Rent includes trash, yard care, and snow removal.



