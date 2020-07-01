Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Built in 1974 1 bedroom 1 Bath A/C Wood Fireplace Covered Parking. Laundry in Unit. No one above you! This unit is located in Heatherridge. Great Location, awesome price. Call for a showing today! Nearby schools include Overland High School Track, Prairie Middle School and Axl Academy. The closest grocery stores are Kingston Market, Elite International Market and India's Harvest. The closest coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Rendezvous Restaurant, Subway and Gyroz. 13605 E Yale Ave Unit D is near Crestridge Park, Jewell Wetlands and Eastridge Park.

