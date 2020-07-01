All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 13605 E Yale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
13605 E Yale
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

13605 E Yale

13605 East Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13605 East Yale Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Built in 1974 1 bedroom 1 Bath A/C Wood Fireplace Covered Parking. Laundry in Unit. No one above you! This unit is located in Heatherridge. Great Location, awesome price. Call for a showing today! Nearby schools include Overland High School Track, Prairie Middle School and Axl Academy. The closest grocery stores are Kingston Market, Elite International Market and India's Harvest. The closest coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Rendezvous Restaurant, Subway and Gyroz. 13605 E Yale Ave Unit D is near Crestridge Park, Jewell Wetlands and Eastridge Park.
1 bedroom 1 Bath A/C Wood Fireplace Covered Parking. Laundry in Unit.No one above you!
This unit is located in Heatherridge.
Great Location, awesome price. Call for a showing today!

Nearby schools include Overland High School Track, Prairie Middle School and Axl Academy. The closest grocery stores are Kingston Market, Elite International Market and India's Harvest. The closest coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Rendezvous Restaurant, Subway and Gyroz. 13605 E Yale Ave Unit D is near Crestridge Park, Jewell Wetlands and Eastridge Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13605 E Yale have any available units?
13605 E Yale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13605 E Yale have?
Some of 13605 E Yale's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13605 E Yale currently offering any rent specials?
13605 E Yale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13605 E Yale pet-friendly?
No, 13605 E Yale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 13605 E Yale offer parking?
Yes, 13605 E Yale offers parking.
Does 13605 E Yale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13605 E Yale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13605 E Yale have a pool?
No, 13605 E Yale does not have a pool.
Does 13605 E Yale have accessible units?
No, 13605 E Yale does not have accessible units.
Does 13605 E Yale have units with dishwashers?
No, 13605 E Yale does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College