Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

1354 Xanadu Street

1354 Xanadu Street · (720) 647-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1354 Xanadu Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Our renovated apartments are modern, unique, and designed with your lifestyle in mind.Xanadu Apartment Homes, located at 1364 Xanadu Street, features newly renovated two-bedrooms with updated features like beautiful white cabinetry, large kitchen island w/granite countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and plush carpeting. Pick up your packages anytime at our Amazon Hub!Enjoy on-site maintenance, nearby shopping and entertainment, and locally convenient public transportation, including the Denver Metro Light rail System. Call today to schedule your personal tour!

Move in by October 25th & get $700 Off 1st month!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 Xanadu Street have any available units?
1354 Xanadu Street has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1354 Xanadu Street have?
Some of 1354 Xanadu Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 Xanadu Street currently offering any rent specials?
1354 Xanadu Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 Xanadu Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1354 Xanadu Street is pet friendly.
Does 1354 Xanadu Street offer parking?
No, 1354 Xanadu Street does not offer parking.
Does 1354 Xanadu Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1354 Xanadu Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 Xanadu Street have a pool?
No, 1354 Xanadu Street does not have a pool.
Does 1354 Xanadu Street have accessible units?
No, 1354 Xanadu Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 Xanadu Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1354 Xanadu Street does not have units with dishwashers.
