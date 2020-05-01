1354 Xanadu Street

Amenities

Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Our renovated apartments are modern, unique, and designed with your lifestyle in mind.Xanadu Apartment Homes, located at 1364 Xanadu Street, features newly renovated two-bedrooms with updated features like beautiful white cabinetry, large kitchen island w/granite countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and plush carpeting. Pick up your packages anytime at our Amazon Hub!Enjoy on-site maintenance, nearby shopping and entertainment, and locally convenient public transportation, including the Denver Metro Light rail System. Call today to schedule your personal tour!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.