1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available now 3 bed 2 bath 1 car gar for $1750 - 1344 Sable in Aurora 80011 for 3 bed 2 bath house with 1400 sf and a 1 car garage.

Great location off Sable and 13th near I-225 and Aurora Mall.

Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric.

Close to stores and next to bus route.

Section 8 and pets OK.

New carpet and paint, refinished kitchen.

$40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month.



More pictures, info and contact info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html



(RLNE3971650)