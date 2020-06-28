All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:31 PM

1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County

1344 Sable Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1344 Sable Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80011
Chambers Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now 3 bed 2 bath 1 car gar for $1750 - 1344 Sable in Aurora 80011 for 3 bed 2 bath house with 1400 sf and a 1 car garage.
Great location off Sable and 13th near I-225 and Aurora Mall.
Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric.
Close to stores and next to bus route.
Section 8 and pets OK.
New carpet and paint, refinished kitchen.
$40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month.

More pictures, info and contact info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html

(RLNE3971650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County have any available units?
1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County offer parking?
Yes, 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County offers parking.
Does 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County have a pool?
No, 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County have accessible units?
No, 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County have units with air conditioning?
No, 1344 Sable Blvd. Arapahoe County does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College