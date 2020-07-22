/
chambers heights
185 Apartments for rent in Chambers Heights, Aurora, CO
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
819 sqft
Great location in Aurora, CO just minutes from I-225 and the new Fitzsimons Light Rail Stop. Residents live in units with balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community features pool, fitness center and pet park.
1333 Eagle St
1333 Eagle Street, Aurora, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2156 sqft
1333 Eagle St Aurora - Property Id: 318675 Brick ranch style home over 2000 sq ft. Close to all your schools, CU Anschutz Medical Center, Childrens Hospital, VA Hospital, walk to light rail and bus lines. Well maintained house.
15162 East 8th Avenue - 1
15162 East 8th Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
800 sqft
-Available Immediately -Section 8 is welcome -This is a Tri-Plex. -Address: Cross Streets are: E 8th Ave and N Chambers Rd. Near I-225 and 6th Ave -Single Family Residence (Tri-Plex property) -2 Bedroom -1 bathroom -Rent: $1375.00 -Deposit: $1375.
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,059
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,459
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
Aurora apartment complex with scenic green surroundings. An impressive array of on-site amenities including sauna, racquetball court, fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry and ample storage space.
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$941
650 sqft
Welcome to Fitz on 14th, where comfort and convenience are found in these lovely Aurora apartments! The beauty of nature envelops this lavish community, providing its residents with the some of the best amenities around.
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,004
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
964 sqft
Welcome to Retreat at Fitzsimons, a newly-renovated apartment community in Aurora, Colorado. Our gorgeous one- and two-bedroom Aurora, CO apartments are the ideal complement for your active and stylish lifestyle.
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
850 sqft
Units include stainless steel appliances, plush carpet over wood-style flooring, and dark wood cabinetry. On-site residential access to fully-equipped fitness center and sparkling pool.
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl, Aurora, CO
Studio
$925
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the Chambers Shopping Center, these contemporary apartments are pet-friendly. Grill out in the picnic area or take a dip in the swimming pool.
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,254
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
NOW OPEN! Tour in person or remotely and receive a gift card for learning more about The Fremont.
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
389 Ivory Cir
389 Ivory Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Room for Rent in a beatiful house - Property Id: 317482 Hello Everyone, I am looking to rent out a bedroom in my house. This bedroom has brand new paint and flooring.
14602 E 2nd Ave Bldg C #200
14602 East 2nd Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
982 sqft
Second story two bed two bath apartment home available now! Section 8 accepted, apply now! - Natalia Moriel 720.451.2960 Natalia.Moriel@realatlas.
1381 Worchester Street
1381 Worchester Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
1381 Worchester Street Available 08/01/20 Great Home- Walk to Medical Campus-Aurora 80011-Anschutz Medical Campus - Charming 4 bed/2 bath brick home located within walking distance to Anschutz Medical Campus. Spacious living space (1800 sq. ft.
1161 Ursula St
1161 Ursula Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1687 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1161 Ursula St in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1275 Yost Street
1275 Yost Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1072 sqft
Come tour this great ranch style home conveniently located in Aurora! This property features four bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and 1,072 square feet of livable space.
1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304
1340 Idalia Court, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
550 sqft
Top-floor, corner-unit apartment! - Off-street Parking - Plank Flooring - Air Conditioning Unit - Laundry Onsite - Only Three Blocks to the Denver Area's Longest Bicycle Path (Highline Canal) Only 5 -7 Minutes by Car: Star K Ranch open space, RTD
14333 E 1st Drive, #208
14333 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14333 E 1st Drive, #208 Available 04/03/20 OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Like-New 2bd/2ba Condo with Garage! - This beautiful 2bd/2ba 1,167 sqft. condo in the Cherry Grove Community overlooks the Highline Canal and backs up to open space.
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1329 sqft
Contemporary homes with oversized balconies and walk-in closets. Ample community amenities, including a coffee bar, pool and working stations. Near I-70 for a smooth commute. Close to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.
Watermark at First Creek
18493 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,252
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1411 sqft
Sleek, newer community that's close to parks and schools. Several floor plan options. Short-term leases available. Homes include private balconies or patios, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Upscale finishes.
