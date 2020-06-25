All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

13307 E Carolina Place

13307 East Carolina Place · No Longer Available
Location

13307 East Carolina Place, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Two Master Suites: This updated, clean home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage located in Aurora is less than nine miles away from Denver Tech Center. Clean and bright throughout, the main level has an open feel with the living, dining room featuring vaulted ceilings and stone hearth fireplace. The roomy kitchen has crisp white and cabinetry with ample storage, new appliances, and easy access to the back deck. One master suite is located on the main level and the other on the upper level. Finished walkout basement leading to a beautiful backyard with raised garden beds. No HOA!

Available June 1. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly upon approval, pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for additional upon approval. Appliances included: Stove/Oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. No utilities included. Please call for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13307 E Carolina Place have any available units?
13307 E Carolina Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13307 E Carolina Place have?
Some of 13307 E Carolina Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13307 E Carolina Place currently offering any rent specials?
13307 E Carolina Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13307 E Carolina Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13307 E Carolina Place is pet friendly.
Does 13307 E Carolina Place offer parking?
Yes, 13307 E Carolina Place offers parking.
Does 13307 E Carolina Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13307 E Carolina Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13307 E Carolina Place have a pool?
No, 13307 E Carolina Place does not have a pool.
Does 13307 E Carolina Place have accessible units?
No, 13307 E Carolina Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13307 E Carolina Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13307 E Carolina Place has units with dishwashers.
