13307 E Carolina Place

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Two Master Suites: This updated, clean home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage located in Aurora is less than nine miles away from Denver Tech Center. Clean and bright throughout, the main level has an open feel with the living, dining room featuring vaulted ceilings and stone hearth fireplace. The roomy kitchen has crisp white and cabinetry with ample storage, new appliances, and easy access to the back deck. One master suite is located on the main level and the other on the upper level. Finished walkout basement leading to a beautiful backyard with raised garden beds. No HOA!



Available June 1. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly upon approval, pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for additional upon approval. Appliances included: Stove/Oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. No utilities included. Please call for more information