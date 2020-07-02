All apartments in Aurora
1325 Geneva Street

1325 Geneva Street
Location

1325 Geneva Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1325 Geneva Street Available 06/01/20 Bright and Cozy Home with Large Fenced Yard-80010 - To schedule a showing: https://propertyalliance.appfolio.com/listings/detail/2923610b-5612-41e2-8c7b-fbb41827c04f

Great 2 bed 1 bath home in great location. Wood floors throughout, large kitchen, and cozy family room. Enjoy the large fenced backyard with gas and irrigation system for easy maintenance. Attached one car garage that has extra storage above. The large fenced yard also has a new storage shed, and patio. Home has central heat and air. Please contact Scott and schedule a showing, and follow the link to ShowMojo to schedule.

Available for Move-In: Beginning of June
Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash
Move-In Cost: 1st months rent, security deposit
Dogs negotiable, sorry no cats
No Smoking

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

